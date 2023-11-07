NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,858 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

