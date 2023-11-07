Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.50% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $15,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,972.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,972.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $305,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,866.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,237. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

