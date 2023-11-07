Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NCLH. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Partners raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.96.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $13.10 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

