Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $167,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 258,268 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter worth $2,547,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 114.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 157,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 83,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AIF opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

(Free Report)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

See Also

