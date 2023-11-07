NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Bought by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. NOW makes up about 0.7% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned about 0.22% of NOW worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in NOW by 1,333.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth $11,791,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of NOW by 65.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,947,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,178,000 after acquiring an additional 770,615 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the second quarter worth $7,790,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NOW by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,255,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,752,000 after acquiring an additional 678,956 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNOW. StockNews.com began coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on NOW from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

NOW Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

NOW Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.