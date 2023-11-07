Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 286 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.8% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,327 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,807,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $6,686,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

NYSE ABBV opened at $141.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.04. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

