Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 350.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 365.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $91.50.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,083 shares of company stock worth $1,757,327 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Okta from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.51.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

