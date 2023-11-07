Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. On average, analysts expect Olink Holding AB (publ) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Down 0.2 %

OLK stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 75,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 778,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

