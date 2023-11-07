Omeros (OMER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Omeros to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Omeros to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Omeros Price Performance
NASDAQ OMER opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $85.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMER. StockNews.com started coverage on Omeros in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, July 10th.
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
