Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,985.85% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. On average, analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.51. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.33.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONCT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.30 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oncternal Therapeutics

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.