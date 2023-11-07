OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.08.

NYSE OMF opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60. OneMain has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s payout ratio is 73.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 368.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

