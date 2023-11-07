OpenBlox (OBX) Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 7th. In the last week, OpenBlox has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $196,630.36 and approximately $1,073.57 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,594,333,333 tokens. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

