OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.78 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 24.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

OPKO Health Price Performance

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,856,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,499,214.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 350,000 shares of company stock worth $620,500 over the last 90 days. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 201.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 431,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 288,195 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 48.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 84,107 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 9.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,641,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 237,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on OPK

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.