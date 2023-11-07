O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Trimmed by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,408 shares of company stock valued at $20,177,502. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $956.43. 36,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,117. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $925.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $930.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

