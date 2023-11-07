OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 836 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,477,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in ResMed by 59,600.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,160 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in ResMed by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,974,000 after acquiring an additional 410,815 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of ResMed by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 503,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,945,000 after acquiring an additional 256,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,575 shares of company stock worth $2,947,417 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $153.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ResMed

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.