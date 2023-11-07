OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Increases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 199.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,110 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,380 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,164,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 65.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 79,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,462 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB stock opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on HDB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

