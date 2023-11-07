OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Takes $3.67 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 217,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,496,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after buying an additional 571,333 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $5,496,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 32,768 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,298,000 after purchasing an additional 239,021 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. HSBC started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

