Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Posts Earnings Results

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Overseas Shipholding Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 46,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,089. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $370.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Overseas Shipholding Group

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 24,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $115,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,518,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,659,770.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 24,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $115,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,518,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,659,770.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,593,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,891,113 shares of company stock worth $15,783,121. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,710,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 173,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 130,453 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 595,441 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Further Reading

