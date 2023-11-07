Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $115.44 million for the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

NYSE:OSG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. 37,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,089. The company has a market capitalization of $368.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.48. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,788,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $15,343,987.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,080,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,674,287.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 24,987 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $115,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,518,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,659,770.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,788,639 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $15,343,987.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,080,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,674,287.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,891,113 shares of company stock valued at $15,783,121 over the last 90 days. 7.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 568.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 40.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

