Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
Shares of OXBR stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.28.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oxbridge Re
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.