Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of OXBR stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin purchased 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $110,077. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin acquired 23,383 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $25,955.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 244,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $271,140.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 180,418 shares of company stock worth $203,553. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

