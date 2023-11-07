Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 811.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 96,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 85,774 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,343,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of BATS PSMJ opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (PSMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

