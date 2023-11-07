Pacific Financial Co. (PFLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Pacific Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PFLC opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

About Pacific Financial

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

