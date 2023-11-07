Pacific Financial Co. (PFLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Pacific Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PFLC opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.00.
About Pacific Financial
