Palisade Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $265.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

