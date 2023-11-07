Palisade Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $131.55 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.