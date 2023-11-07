Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 561 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

