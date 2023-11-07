Palisade Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 1.9% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $369.26 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.71. The company has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

