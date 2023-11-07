Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 74.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.22.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $313.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

