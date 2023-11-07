Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $103.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

