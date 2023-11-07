Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 77,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.62.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.