Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 352 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $653.21 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $654.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $675.18.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

