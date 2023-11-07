Palisade Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.7% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $268.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.66.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

