Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 367 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $98.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.