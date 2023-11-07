Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 850 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.17 and a 12-month high of $108.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average of $92.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

