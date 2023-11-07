PAR Technology (PAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect PAR Technology to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.16 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. On average, analysts expect PAR Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAR opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $46.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on PAR Technology from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,139,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,094,000 after acquiring an additional 108,118 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 991.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after acquiring an additional 991,404 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,061,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,679,000 after acquiring an additional 32,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 28.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 228,880 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

