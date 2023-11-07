Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PYCR. TheStreet raised Paycor HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $29.98.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $67,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,757.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370,507 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,656,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,889,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 992,074 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,678,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,733,000 after acquiring an additional 374,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Further Reading

