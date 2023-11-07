PayPal USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $44.33 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $44.33 million and $4.03 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 158,956,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,376,440 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 158,956,937.45. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99891023 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $3,723,947.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

