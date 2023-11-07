Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:VFree Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 371,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $88,226,000 after acquiring an additional 18,436 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $243.49 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.32 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The company has a market capitalization of $453.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

