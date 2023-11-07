Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$52.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.79.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Shares of PPL opened at C$44.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15. The firm has a market cap of C$24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.78. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$38.79 and a 12-month high of C$49.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.04%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.