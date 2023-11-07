Pettee Investors Inc. Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.2% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3 %

IBM stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $148.48. 282,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,392. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.43.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

