Pettee Investors Inc. Grows Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,020 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,660,000 after buying an additional 10,830,428 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,385,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,223 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.00. 271,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,111,475. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

