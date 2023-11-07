Pettee Investors Inc. Has $317,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.25.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.35. 671,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,597,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $164.91 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

