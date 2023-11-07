Pettee Investors Inc. Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 2.2% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %

BMY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.60. 4,185,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,486,073. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

