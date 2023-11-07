Pettee Investors Inc. Purchases 725 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,039 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $446.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $166.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.07.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

