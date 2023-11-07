Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vale by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334,786 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in Vale by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,402,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,162 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vale by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,683,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its stake in Vale by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 2,916,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,765 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.02.

Vale Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VALE stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

