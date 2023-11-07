Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $42,000 Holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,084 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOAN. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 14.0% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ LOAN opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $53.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

