Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,330 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 328.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 544.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BDN opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $7.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

