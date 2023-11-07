Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $74,000 in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,051 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,405,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,364,000 after buying an additional 208,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,526,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,743,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,113,000 after purchasing an additional 654,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,338,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,051 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,646,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 149,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James G. Morris purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,104.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 47,100 shares of company stock worth $237,210 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.