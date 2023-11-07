Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1,295.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Baxter International by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Baxter International stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

