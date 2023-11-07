Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $113,000 Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fisker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fisker by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Fisker by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fisker by 24.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fisker by 57.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Stock Performance

NYSE:FSR opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 109.16% and a negative net margin of 39,127.70%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSR. Barclays reduced their target price on Fisker from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

