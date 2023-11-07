Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $66.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.02. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Bank of America raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

